Low Profile 3U VPX 19” Rugged Rackmount Chassis

Enabling Applications Requiring Alignment to the SOSA Technical Standard

The RM04 is a feature rich 19" rackmount chassis for 3U VPX SOSA aligned VPX payloads. The rugged construction of the chassis is ideally suited for performance in demanding environments across a range of applications. The 4U low profile design is a space saver in rackmount applications where SWaP considerations are critical. One of our emerging family of 19” chassis, the RM04 is intended for VITA 48.2 conduction cooled module and it incorporates dual high CFM fans for added cooling of high power payloads. The chassis has a hinged front panel that enables easy payload access and provides EMI protection. This system is offered with custom 40Gb / 100Gb backplanes for high speed performance in high speed C5ISR applications. LCR backplane designers will work you to deliver the profile required for the specific data flows for your payload. Chassis manager and media conversion options round out the completed configuration to meet you r requirements.

Up to 16 conduction cooled slots for VITA 48.2 modules at 1" spacing

4U low profile for space constrained installations

40Gb / 100Gb backplane options supporting VPX SOSA aligned payloads

3U VPX pass-thru with VPX power/ground/utility connections

Customizable rear I/O panel for SMA, DB, RJ45 and 38999 connectors

Power Input: 115VAC 60/400Hz, 28VDC, or 270VDC with up to 1500W output power

Designed to meet MIL-810, MIL-901D and MIL-46I standards

At LCR, our experienced and engaging engineering team will work with you to ensure mission success and LCR program managers are industry professionals who provide highly effective management from program start to finish.

LCR Embedded Systems - Serving critical defense programs for over 35 years

