MOSA-based NAS device from Curtiss-Wright chosen for use on UUV

October 25, 2022

Image: Curtiss-Wright

ASHBURN, Va. Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions announced that its Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA)-based Data Transport System 1 (DTS1) network-attached storage (NAS) device was chosen by a leading U.S. system integrator for use on a small-class unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) deployment. 

Under the terms of the $10 million-plus contract, Curtiss-Wright will supply the user with its DTS1 data storage and removable memory cartridge (RMC) technologies. 

According to the award announcement, the rugged DTS1 has two layers of NSA-approved Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) encryption in a single device to protect critical data. Chris Wiltsey, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions, says that the contract is the division's first for an NSA-approved data encryption solution on a small UUV. 

The contract, which Curtiss-Wright notes began earlier in 2022, is scheduled to run through 2030. 

