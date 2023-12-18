PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Sealevel Systems Relio R1 Rugged - Intel Core i5-1145GRE

This week’s product, the Sealevel Systems Relio R1 Rugged - Intel Core i5-1145GRE, leverages the Intel Core i5-1145GRE (Tiger Lake) and a modernized video interface for military applications in extreme environments.

The R1 Intel Corei5 is one of four new additions to Sealevel’s R1 computer family. These devices have extremely rugged, anodized aluminum enclosures combined with intentional thermal management for unmitigated performance under environmental extremes. The fanless, solid-state designs, combined with locking SeaLATCH USB connectors, ensure shock and vibration tolerance as well as long-term reliability. The systems achieve up to a -40°C to 71°C wide operating temperature range and outperform military standards for shock and vibration.

This new family builds upon the success of the company’s Relio computers and synchronous servers while providing the future-looking processing power and diverse I/O.

The other three additions to the R1 product line are:

Configurable I/O & Future-Proof Architecture

Versatile communication comes standard with the R1 Rugged, including CAN, Wi-Fi, RS-232/RS-485, and Ethernet capability. The embedded computer’s COM Express architecture enables technology migration to easily change, and upgrade, the CPU functionality without a complete system redesign or replacement.

Software Flexibility & Fast Deployment

Inside the R1 Rugged, a CFAST SATA II card slot provides solid-state storage ranging from 64 GB to 256 GB. The R1 Rugged is compatible with Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, Windows 11 Pro, Linux RHEL 8 (or later), and Linux Ubuntu 21 (or later). The system is also Windows 11 IoT-ready to provide maximum flexibility for evolving, customer-specific software applications. Sealevel SeaCOM hardware drivers are included to support system I/O. Serial application code samples assist with custom application development and complete support documentation expedites configuration.

Additional Features

BIOS: cognate BIOS

Serial ports: (2) 2-wire RS-232 or RS-485

USB 2.0 ports: (2) high-retention, SeaLATCH locking USB 2.0 ports

USB 3.0 ports: (2) high-retention, SeaLATCH locking USB 3.1 ports

Networking: Dual Gigabit Ethernet, optional Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n, only approved for U.S. & Canada)

Display support: DVI-D and displayport

Max video: WQHD 2560×1600 @ 60Hz

Power requirement: 18-36 VDC (12W typical; max 25W)

Humidity range: 10 – 90% relative humidity, non-condensing

For more information, visit the Relio R1 Rugged - Intel Core i5-1145GRE page here, or visit the company's website, or follow the links below.

