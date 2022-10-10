PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Systel’s Kite-Strike II rugged mission computer

This week’s product, Systel’s Kite-Strike II, is a MIL-SPEC rugged small form factor (SFF) mission computer, that leverages the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin SOM to high performance processing capability. The solution is purpose-built for deployment onto a diverse set of manned and unmanned ground and airborne platforms, demanding computer vision, and sensor fusion data processing workloads for edge artificial intelligence (AI).

Systel engineers designed the Kite Strike II to provide AI compute-at-the-edge capability for systems operating in degraded or contested environments operating in extreme environmental conditions. This capability is also critical for next-gen autonomous platforms, which require significant compute and network throughput capability with low latency and with limited available space and power.

NVIDA Advantage

The Kite Strike II leverages the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin system-on-module (SOM), which delivers as much as 275 TOPS of AI performance. The Orin SOM enables Kite-Strike II to provide immense sensor and data processing and encode capabilities, and host powerful AI algorithms.

The combination of NVIDIA’s Orin AI technology integrated into Systel’s rugged and size, weight, and power (SWaP)-optimized Kite-Strike II system offers edge AI inferencing capabilities, high-speed networking, and secure compute, in a modular, open, rugged, and compact system.

Key Features

Integrated NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin SOM

GPU: NVIDIA Ampere architecture up to 2048 CUDA cores and 64 Tensor cores

CPU: as many as 12-core ARM Cortex

Robust IO including multiple 10GbE copper, GbE switch, USB 3.0,/2.0, CAN, serial, HDMI

Significant system expansion capabilities including video capture and encode (multiple formats and types), ARINC 429, MIL-STD-1553, LTE, GPS, power output

Expansion slice for removable u.2 NVME 2.5” SSD with FIPS 140-2 and secure erase options

-46C to +71C operating temperature

MIL-STD-810H | MIL-STD-461G | MIL-STD-1275E | MIL-STD-704F | DO-160G

The Kite Strike II enables real-time inferencing and provide centralized sensor ingest and data fusion support. It is also standards-based design aligned with the Department of Defense’s modular open systems approach (MOSA) strategy.

Other Kite Strike II applications include: AI and machine learning (ML) edge processing; computer and machine vision; aided target recognition (AiTR); 360-degree situational awareness; command, control. computers communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR); and industrial robotics and automation.

For more information, visit the Kite-Strike II page here, or visit the company's website, or follow the links below.

