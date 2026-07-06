PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Systel’s Warhorse MIL-SPEC rackmount computer

This week’s product, the Systel Warhorse MIL-SPEC rackmount computer, leverages the latest-generation Intel Xeon server processors and NVIDIA Blackwell GPU architecture. Warhorse is designed for artificial intelligence (AI) inferencing, signals intelligence (SIGINT) processing, and multidomain command and control and can be used for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) data management.

The Warhorse is the first platform in Systel’s Charge family of MIL-SPEC rugged rackmount computers, which are designed from the ground up with a standards-based approach leveraging commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) technologies and using a modular open systems approach (MOSA).

Processing Power

Warhorse supports as many as two Intel Xeon 6th-gen server CPUs, dual-slot NVIDIA Blackwell GPU, as much as 2 TB of memory, and as many as eight removable NVMe solid state drives (SSDs).

It uses as many as three horizontal or six vertical expansion slots to provide configurability for mission-specific requirements.

Technical Features

Chassis: 5052 aircraft-grade aluminum; 17″W × 19″ or 22″D × 3.47″H; ~35 lbs · Fits EIA 19″ standard rack

Networking: Dual 10GbE; high-bandwidth add-in NICs available

Power: CRPS 2400W 220VAC redundant; 1900W 28VDC non-redundant

Operating system (OS): Latest Windows and Linux 64-bit

MIL-SPEC: engineered to meet MILSTD-810H environmental standards: temperature (-10 °C to +55 °C operating), vibration, shock, humidity, and altitude.

Warranty: 3-year product warranty – end of life (EOL) and configuration management included

Security: supports data at rest (DAR) and data in transit (DIT); TPM 2.0; supports FIPS 140-2 and AES 256 encryption; Intel TXT and SGX

For more information, visit the Warhorse page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

Resources: