Rugged Mission Computer for Multi-Platform ISR Applications

Eletter Product

With the latest Intel processors, integrated video encoding, and HD video processing capability, at resolutions up to 4K, the VMC-MANTIS is a highly versatile mission computer that provides all the hardware required for a multi-mission system in a single LRU.

Housed in an ARINC 404A, 1/2 ATR Short Form Factor, VMC-MANTIS is designed to meet the demanding environments of military, air, and ground vehicles. It is completely sealed in an actively cooled chassis and includes a military-grade power supply, with EMI filtering, supporting aircraft and ground vehicle voltages.

VMC-MANTIS can also be custom configured with a single-channel or 4-channel ultra-low latency encoder (for up to 1080p60 video encoding), as well as an internally networked secondary client PC that is capable of running its own operating system and supporting an additional workstation.

VMC-MANTIS comes standard with 16GB DDR4 RAM, embedded 256GB high speed storage, and three independent video outputs. It is also equipped with two mPCIE expansion slots and connector provision for customer specific interfaces and rugged MIL-SPEC connectors with signals grouped for ease of wiring and installation. The VMC-MANTIS can also be equipped with up-to (2) easy-to-remove 2TB SSDs for customer data.

Optimally designed for Size, Weight, and Power, VMC-MANTIS is ideal for demanding programs and mission-ready applications. Contact Viewpoint today for more information.



KEY FEATURES: