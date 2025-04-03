Rugged Test and Deploy Systems for VPX and SOSA Aligned Payloads

Eletter Product

Part of the emerging AR0 product family, LCR’s RTS rugged test and deployment systems combine development, test, and deployment capabilities in a single ATR-style chassis. Designed to support 3U OpenVPX and SOSA-aligned architectures, these systems advance the MOSA directive by offering a modular, extensible platform with payload slot counts ranging from 2 to 16, in both horizontal and vertical load formats.



What sets the AR0 family apart is its ability to function as a development, demonstration, and deployment chassis throughout the system realization process. The modular design supports iterative backplane profile and I/O configuration testing, with Meritec cabling enabling data flow validation on the target vehicle or platform. Once the final backplane and I/O panel designs are confirmed, custom components are fabricated for the next testing phase.



Designed for functional testing and demonstration in real-world or near-application environments, AR0 chassis help integrators accelerate development from lab to field. The base chassis meets full military specifications for air and ground deployment, supporting VITA 48.2 conduction-cooled modules with an air-over-conduction cooling design.



The AR0 RTS system is built to meet MIL-STD-810, MIL-STD-461, and MIL-S-901D, with field-proven reliability through LCR’s deployed ATR equipment—making it an ideal solution for rugged, mission-ready defense applications.

Supports rapid reconfiguration for multiple test phases

Facilitates iterative backplane profile and I/O configuration testing

Meshes development activities with a deployment capable design \

VITA 48.2 conduction cooling for extended temperature TDP systems

Designed to meet MIL-STD-810, MIL-STD-461, and MIL-S-901D environmental standards

Our experienced and engaging staff can provide payload integration that enables out of the box installation and testing of your application specific hardware and software. LCR offers:

LCR Embedded Systems - Serving critical defense programs for over 35 years

