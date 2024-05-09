Sub-surface multi-mission vehicle displayed at SOF Week by Patriot3

News

SOF WEEK 2024 -- TAMPA, Florida. Patriot3 showcased a sub-surface multi-mission vehicle (SMV) at SOF Week that is designed to operate both autonomously and with manual control, and allows divers to add storage modules, air modules, battery modules, and specialized modules for specific tasks.

The Hammerhead SMV features a navigation system and can operate under full or semi-autonomous control. It also has capabilities such as mapping, ascension and descent rate controls for safety, station keeping, and course and heading updates, the company says. The navigation system can be detached to protect sensitive information.

For propulsion, the Hammerhead is equipped with four thrusters—two rotating at the bow and two fixed at the stern—each delivering 100 pounds of thrust and housed within impact-resistant aluminum enclosures, allowing for better maneuverability underwater, the company says.

The vehicle also features a redundant power system with the ability to integrate additional battery packs, and the control module includes a power accessory port capable of delivering up to 1000 watts to support various equipment needs, the company adds.