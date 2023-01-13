Uncrewed ground vehicle market to surge in Asia-Pacific region in coming years: report

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Del Oso

DUBLIN, Ireland. The global unmanned ground vehicle market was worth $2.16 billion in 2022 and will continue to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7% between now and 2030, a new report predicts.

Increased military modernization programs in the defense sectors are resulting in a rise in the use of UGVs, along with growing demand in the homeland security and commercial applications spaces, the report states.

The Asia-Pacific region will show the strongest growth over those years, although North America will retain the largest share, the report adds. The report notes that India, China, Japan, and South Korea are the biggest players in the Asia-Pacific region.

"Dull and dirty operations that could put human lives at stake are more and more being executed by the unmanned ground vehicles," the report states. "Rescue operations, firefighting, surveillance, mine clearance, bomb defusal, logistics, and combat missions are amongst the various applications."