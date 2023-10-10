Vehicle autonomy technology demonstrated at AUSA by Rheinmetall

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Rheinmetall

WASHINGTON, D.C. Rheinmetall is presenting its PATH Autonomy Kit (A-Kit) at the Association of the United States Army's annual trade show this week, highlighting its capability to transform various vehicle platforms into autonomous units.

The system is on display at the company's booth on an M5 Ripsaw RCV, equipped with Rheinmetall’s 30mm Skyranger turret, and the technology was also on display at the booths of Tomahawk Robotics and L3Harris Technologies, where different versions of Rheinmetall’s Mission Master uncrewed ground vehicle are showcased.

The PATH A-Kit is navigation technology designed to grant vehicles full autonomous functionality that integrates onto current vehicles or emerging platforms, serving as a central component of Rheinmetall’s Mission Master range of autonomous vehicles, the company says. The A-Kit combines sensors, algorithms, and real-time data interpretation with the intent of enabling vehicle systems to function autonomously on a wide variety of landscapes.

Soldiers can use a wireless device known as a Safe Tablet to remotely manage vehicles equipped with the A-Kit, the company says.