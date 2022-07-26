AI-based unmanned ground vehicle threat detection system contract won by ZeroEyes from US Air Force

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

AI illustration PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania. Artificial intelligence-based gun detection video analytics company ZeroEyes has won a contract from the U.S. Air Force's AFWERX directorate for the research and development of unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) automated threat detection, the company announced in a statement.

The $1.2 million contract would involve integrating the company's AI gun detection system with UGVs at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota.

It is the second small business innovation research (SBIR) contract won by ZeroEyes. The first was for $750,000 and was awarded on June 7.

Under the terms of the contract, ZeroEyes will be able to test real-world use cases for integrating AI gun detection software into UGV mobile cameras.

"When a brandished gun is identified through the mobile camera, the ZeroEyes security platform will automatically validate the threat and prompt the UGV to interdict, delay, deter and disorient active shooters with non-lethal strobes and high-pitched sirens until Air Force personnel can intervene," the statement reads.