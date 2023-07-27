Military Embedded Systems

AI drone sensor contract from U.S. Air Force won by Sarcos

July 27, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has expanded a contract for the development of artificial intelligence (AI) driven techniques for drone sensors to Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation, according to a statement from the company. This technology will be used for autonomously controlling a Heterogeneous Sensing Network (HSN).

Under the contract, Sarcos will be developing a sensing solution to help with efficiently identifying, tracking, and classifying time-sensitive objects. The focus is on autonomous sensor networks and AI to improve operations, safety, data collection, and communication of uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the statement reads.

The methods in development aim to exploit various sensor data to facilitate accurate autonomous operations in dynamic and unstructured environments, such as subsea operations and solar panel installations, the company says.

