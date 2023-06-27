Autonomous maritime target tracking capability to be developed for U.S. Navy by Elbit Systems

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous maritime target tracking capability to be developed for U.S. Navy by Elbit Systems

FORT WORTH, Texas. Elbit Systems of America has won a contract to develop and demonstrate an autonomous maritime target tracking capability for the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific), the company announced in a statement.

This development forms part of the U.S. Navy's Information Warfare Research Project (IWRP), and the company plans to test its prototype in a series of at-sea demonstrations over the next 12 months, according to the company.

The IWRP aims to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) in line with the Naval Operational Architecture, facilitating U.S. and allied forces' connectivity across multiple domains -- land, air, sea, space, and cyberspace, the statement reads. Elbit America says their prototype aims to expand these forces' reach by employing autonomous systems that can covertly locate and track maritime targets, as per operational commands.

The prototype employs autonomous features, artificial intelligence, automatic target recognition, and undersea payload delivery capabilities, the statement reads.