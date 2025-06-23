Military Embedded Systems

Black Hornet 4 nano-drone added to Defense Innovation Unit’s Blue UAS list

June 23, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Teledyne FLIR

BOSTON, Massachusetts. Teledyne FLIR Defense’s Black Hornet 4 personal reconnaissance system has been approved for inclusion on the Defense Innovation Unit’s (DIU) Blue UAS list after completing cybersecurity and NDAA compliance reviews, the company announced in a statement.

The Blue UAS list, managed by DIU, qualifies commercial uncrewed aerial system (UAS) platforms for use by the Department of Defense and other U.S. government agencies, the statement reads.

Weighing 70 grams, the Black Hornet 4 nano-drone is designed to provide short-range reconnaissance and situational awareness to small units. It features a 12-megapixel daytime camera, thermal imaging capability, and obstacle avoidance, with a reported flight time exceeding 30 minutes and a range of over three kilometers, the company says.

The U.S. Army began procuring Black Hornet systems in 2018 under its Soldier Borne Sensor program, and has since awarded more than $300 million in related contracts, according to the company.

Production of the Black Hornet 4 takes place in Norway, with additional testing and support operations at a newly opened facility in Somerset, Kentucky, the statement reads.

