Drone flight tests for FAA to be conducted by Raytheon

November 08, 2022

Photo courtesy Raytheon

ARLINGTON, Virginia. The Federal Aviation Administration has chosen Raytheon Intelligence & Space to conduct uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) traffic management flight tests, the company announced in a statement.

Raytheon will collaborate with the Virginia Tech Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership (MAAP) and the Lone Star UAS Center of Excellence & Innovation for the tests, which will examine updates to UAS traffic management (UTM) such as data correlation using remote identification and updated cybersecurity, the statement reads.

Raytheon will use the Skyler radar, which is a situational awareness capability that can support detect-and-avoid operations, the company says.

"The test outcomes will provide the FAA with information to support policy development and help industry update standards to support both routine visual line of sight and beyond visual line of sight operations," the statement adds. "Test infrastructure updated through field testing activities will allow for continued collaboration between the FAA and the UTM community to support maturation of the UTM ecosystem."

