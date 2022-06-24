GA-ASI tests MQ-9B sensors in run-up to RIMPAC exercise

News

Dan Taylor Technical Editor Military Embedded Systems

An MQ-9 SeaGuardian unmanned maritime surveillance aircraft system prepares to launch from General Atomics-Aeronautical Systems Gray Butte Flight Operations Facility, Palmdale, Calif. ... (Navy photo) SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) has completed a series of electronic intelligence (ELINT), communication intelligence (COMINT), and Link 16 payload flight test events in California in preparation for the upcoming Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022 exercise.

GA-ASI used an MQ-9B SeaGuardian unmanned aircraft that was integrated with sensors to perform the flight test events near Palmdale and Edwards Air Force Base. RIMPAC will take place in late June to early August between Hawaii and Southern California.

The purpose of the exercise was to test the accuracy of the systems ahead of the exercise. The MQ-9B provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities, including multi-mode maritime surface-search radar with Inverse Synthetic Aperture Radar imaging mode, an Automatic Identification System (AIS) receiver, Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) capabilities, and a High-Definition, Full-Motion Video sensor equipped with optical and infrared cameras.