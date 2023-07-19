Global drone market to triple by 2028: report

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

DUBLIN, Ireland. A new report predicts that global drone market will boom from $30 billion in 2022 to $95.7 billion in 2028 thanks to growth in multiple sectors, including the military.

The report, from ResearchAndMarkets, states that while increasing utilization in the agriculture sector is a big reason for the growth, military demand also plays a big role.

"Drones have become an integral part of modern warfare," the report states. "They are used for a wide range of military operations, including intelligence gathering, target acquisition, precision strikes, force protection, surveillance and reconnaissance, search and rescue, logistics and supply, combat operations, anti-drone operations, and training and simulation.

"The use of drones has allowed militaries to be more accurate and precise with their strikes," the report adds. "This increased demand for drones in military application supports the growth of the drone market."