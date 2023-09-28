Military airborne ISR market driven by global tensions, security concerns, report says

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Visiongain LONDON. The worldwide market for military airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) technologies will be driven in the next decade largely by global geopolitical tensions and security concerns, according to a new Visiongain report, "Military Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) Technologies Market Report 2023-2033."

The study authors report that as nations increasingly focus on safeguarding their borders, monitoring potential threats, and maintaining situational awareness, governments are beginning to invest heavily in ISR technologies to enhance their military capabilities in order to capture critical data for decision-making and enable timely responses to emerging threats.

As countries realize the ongoing need to combat terrorism, militaries will continue to increase purchases of advanced ISR technologies. Military airborne ISR platforms -- including uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) and surveillance aircraft -- play a pivotal role in monitoring and tracking terrorist activities as they can collect data from remote or hostile areas to aid in identifying terrorist networks, safehouses, and potential threats.

For additional information visit the Visiongain website.