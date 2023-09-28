Military Embedded Systems

Military airborne ISR market driven by global tensions, security concerns, report says

News

September 28, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Visiongain

LONDON. The worldwide market for military airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) technologies will be driven in the next decade largely by global geopolitical tensions and security concerns, according to a new Visiongain report, "Military Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) Technologies Market Report 2023-2033." 

The study authors report that as nations increasingly focus on safeguarding their borders, monitoring potential threats, and maintaining situational awareness, governments are beginning to invest heavily in ISR technologies to enhance their military capabilities in order to capture critical data for decision-making and enable timely responses to emerging threats. 

As countries realize the ongoing need to combat terrorism, militaries will continue to increase purchases of advanced ISR technologies. Military airborne ISR platforms -- including uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) and surveillance aircraft -- play a pivotal role in monitoring and tracking terrorist activities as they can collect data from remote or hostile areas to aid in identifying terrorist networks, safehouses, and potential threats. 

For additional information visit the Visiongain website

Featured Companies

Visiongain

Airport House, Purley Way
Surrey, London CR0 0XZ
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW - Sensors
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.