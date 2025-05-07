Nammo’s UAS-specific Fuze and Modular Warhead featured at SOF Week 2025

News

SOF WEEK 2025 – Tampa, Fla. Experts at Nammo are showcasing their Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) -specific At SOF Week 2025. The warheads are easy to mount and operate.

Developed in Norway the fuze is UAV agnostic and meets U.S. Army requirements for small UAVs, said Andy Davis, Vice President of Strategy & Technology, for Nammo in Mesa, Arizona.

Davis demonstrated the modularity of the warhead while at the Nammo booth #232 at SOF Week 2025 in Tampa. The process for quickly safing/arming the device starts with a simple twist to the backend of the device.

For a one-way munition mission (standalone fuze mode), it can be armed quickly with a safety delay so the operator can get clear. Once armed it cannot be rearmed. For these applications it comes with an internal battery, impact detonation for one way or bomber UAS.

It can also be controlled electronically with an air vehicle powered fuze mode. For these applications the munition detonates on impact and the operator can safe/arm as needed to allow return of the UAS if there is no target encountered.

Specifications:

Length 100 mm

Width: -about 40 mm

Weight: 80 grams/.18 pounds

The fuze can be engineered to run off external power then switch to an internal fuze battery. Complete control for this application enables for impact or bomber detonation.

It is compatible with Nammo’s N4 40 mm and N7 70 mm warheads. The fuze can work with most off-the-shelf warheads, Davis noted.