Nano-UAS contract for U.S. Army soldier-borne sensor program extended for Teledyne FLIR

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Teledyne FLIR/DVIDS photo by Courtney Bacon. ELKRIDGE, Md. Teledyne FLIR Defense (a unit of Teledyne Technologies) has won a contract worth $14 million to supply its Black Hornet 3 personal reconnaissance system (PRS) to the U.S. Army, under which the company will deliver the nano-unmanned aerial systems (UASs) to the service to augment squad and small unit-level surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities as part of the Army’s Soldier Borne Sensor (SBS) program.

The award announcement describes the pocket-sized Black Hornet PRS as a nano-UAS that can transmit live video and high-def still images back to the operator, who can use the PRS at a standoff distance when needed.

Teledyne FLIR Defense has delivered more than 20,000 of the Norway-built Black Hornet nano-UASs to defense and security forces worldwide; deliveries of the latest SBS orders will begin in midyear 2022.