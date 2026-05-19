Passive RF & C-UAS platform from Hidden Level highlighted at SOF Week 2026

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Hidden Level SOF WEEK 2026--TAMPA. Radio-frequency (RF) platform provider Hidden Level will highlight its advanced passive radar and counter-uncrewed aerial system (UAS) sensing capabilities during this week's SOF Week 2026 as it seeks to demonstrate to showgoers its low-signature, integration-ready technology that enhances situational awareness, force protection, and decision advantage for Special Operations forces operating in contested environments.

Hidden Level reports that its SOF Week demos will feature two Surge passive RF sensors and live airspace monitoring service (AMS) streaming across multiple partner platforms, which it says underscores the company’s role in enabling a layered, interoperable approach to counter-UAS sensing. At the show, the company will display AMS detection data live through multiple command and control platforms including RAIN, Lattice, Sit(x), and TAK.

The company reports that its technology has been field-tested across demanding operational environments, including deployment as a primary detection layer for the U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC); during this deployment, say company officials, the system delivered reliable detection of Group 1 UAS and larger aerial and surface targets without compromising force signature.

Brad Garber, COO of Hidden Level, stated: “For SOF teams operating in contested environments, early threat detection without compromising position is essential to mission success. Our passive RF sensing platform enables operators to detect and track UAS threats without emitting, helping protect personnel, preserving freedom of maneuver and enabling mission success. SOF Week is an important opportunity to engage directly with the special operations community and demonstrate how scalable, integration-ready sensing can strengthen force protection and support mission execution in the most demanding environments.”

SOF Week attendees may visit the Hidden Level demonstrations at Ultra I&C – Westin Waterside “Coral Reef Room,” Global Ordnance/MHS Pavilion (dock south of the Tampa Convention Center -- Tampa Riverwalk/S. Harbour Island Blvd); and Booz Allen Hamilton JW Marriott, Florida Ballroom I & II.