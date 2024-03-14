REMUS 620 underwater drone to be produced for Indo-Pacific customer by HII

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via HII MCLEAN, Virginia. HII won a contract to build a REMUS 620 uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) for a client in the Indo-Pacific Region, set for delivery later this year, that will be used for monitoring and data collection missions, the company announced in a statement.

Introduced in 2022, the REMUS 620 has a battery life of up to 110 hours and a range of 275 nautical miles, and is equipped for mine countermeasures, hydrographic surveys, intelligence collection, surveillance, and electronic warfare, the statement reads. In 2023, the REMUS 620 underwent two significant development stages, including an in-water test in October followed by its first sea trial in December, the company says.

The vehicle is designed for adaptability and versatility for long-range operations, suitable for various missions ranging from oceanographic research to defense tasks, the statement reads. This latest order marks the second procurement of the REMUS 620 model, with the first order taking place in August 2023 when the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) acquired two units for detailed mapping of the Gulf of Mexico and efforts related to the restoration of seabed habitats affected by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.