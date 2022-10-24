Military Embedded Systems

Small uncrewed aircraft market to grow by $8.6 billion by 2026: report

News

October 24, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Small uncrewed aircraft market to grow by $8.6 billion by 2026: report

NEW YORK, New York. A new report predicts that the market for small uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) will surge by $8.6 billion between 2021 and 2026 due to increased demand in both the civil and military segments.

The report, produced by Technavio, states that the market is currently dominated by "well-diversified international and medium-sized vendors."

"Existing players can also tap into evolving markets by providing optimum solutions that meet the demands of modern warfare," the report states. "Vendors should also respond to the changing end-user needs in terms of light weapons upgrades, demand for long-term cost efficiency, and interoperability of the system."

Vendors will need to provide long-term support and technological solutions to changing military needs, the report continues, noting that competition in the market is expected to increase in the coming years.

"It is expected that international players may grow organically during the forecast period by acquiring smaller players," it adds.

