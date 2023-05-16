Sonars for underwater drones ordered from Kraken Robotics by unidentified customers

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland. Kraken Robotics Inc. has won $1.1 million in orders for its AquaPix synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) systems intended for autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), the company announced in a statement, which declined to identify the customers.

These sonar systems are set to be integrated into AUVs for applications in minehunting and security, with delivery expected in 2023, the company says.

Kraken's AquaPix is a configurable SAS that aims to substitute high-end sidescan systems with higher resolution, range, and area coverage rates (ACR), the statement reads. The enhanced range and resolution of SAS over traditional Side Scan Sonar systems expand the capabilities in naval, scientific, and commercial applications, and the AquaPix system is capable of 2 cm x 2 cm Ultra High-Definition SAS imaging at long ranges and is compatible with the growing small, man-portable vehicle class, the company says.

The AquaPix system is modular and has been integrated and deployed on more than 20 different underwater vehicle platforms, ranging from shallow water to full ocean depth, the company adds.