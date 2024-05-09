Teal 2 thermal imaging nighttime drone demoed at SOF Week

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

SOF WEEK 2024 -- TAMPA, Florida. Teal showcased the Teal 2 at SOF Week, an small unmanned aerial system (sUAS) optimized for short-range reconnaissance missions with thermal imaging capabilities for nighttime operations.

Certified under the Department of Defense's Blue UAS Framework, the Teal 2 is designed to support a variety of critical operations from military to emergency response, the company says. It is equipped with the FLIR Hadron 640R payload, and provides electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) capabilities, allowing for nighttime operations by converting light or changes in light into electronic signals.

The company says the Teal 2 can fly for more than 30 minutes, with a max flight ceiling of 10,000 feet and a range of up to 3.1 miles from the controller. Teal 2 also has full encryption using the AES-256 standard.