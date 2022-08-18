UAS maker AeroVironment acquires Planck Aerosystems

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: AeroVironment ARLINGTON, Va. Unmanned-systems manufacturer AeroVironment has announced its acquisition of Planck Aerosystems, a San Diego-based provider of advanced unmanned aircraft navigation solutions.

According to the announcement of the deal from AeroVironment, Planck will provide AeroVironment with such products as embedded sensor technologies and fully integrated unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and enable the company to take advantage of its deep technical expertise in UAS guidance and navigation, autonomy, and artificial intelligence (AI).