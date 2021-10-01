Unmanned and robotic systems development goal of Otokar and Milrem Robotics team

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Milrem Robotics photo. EUROPE. Turkey’s land systems manufacturer Otokar and the European robotics and autonomous systems developer Milrem Robotics signed a teaming agreement during the DSEI 2021 exhibition in London to merge resources for autonomy development and application for unmanned and robotic operations of military vehicles.

Officials claim that Otokar’s and Milrem Robotics’ cooperation will entail working with the existing fleet of vehicles of both companies and introducing new systems by developing intelligent functions, encryption, and safety features as well as environmental awareness and hybridization.

The collaboration comes from both companies' anticipation for a future battlefield that could consist of a mix of unmanned and manned assets that could be seamlessly connected into an integrated system.