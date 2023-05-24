Upgraded Gray Eagle drone showcased in U.S. Army demonstration

Upgraded Gray Eagle drone showcased in U.S. Army demonstrationNews
May 24, 2023
SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) is supporting a demonstration that features two U.S. Army-owned Gray Eagle Extended Range (GE-ER) unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), the company announced in a statement.
GA-ASI, which developed the GE-ER platform, was chosen by the Army to integrate and operate an array of newly enhanced capabilities as part of the ongoing modernization of the UAS for Multi-Domain Operations (MDO), the statement reads. The demonstration involves enhanced capabilities such as long-range sensors and navigation functions traditionally associated with manned platforms, and it also includes the swift integration of advanced sensors and payloads tailored for specific missions, GA-ASI says.
A key component of this MDO configuration is the next-generation Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) dubbed the Eagle-Eye Multi-Mode Radar (MMR), supplied by GA-ASI. This MMR is intended to provide increased performance and is designed to integrate well with other payloads, according to the company.
GA-ASI claims that the Eagle-Eye radar can detect threats and provide location data to ground tactical commanders, adding that the MDO upgrades can ensure reliable performance and ease of operation for the U.S. Army.
