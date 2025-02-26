U.S. Army sensor prototyping effort to be supported by QinetiQ

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

MCLEAN, Virginia. QinetiQ US will participate in a multi-phase prototype effort to support the development of the Future Advanced Long-range Common Optical/Netted-fires Sensor (FALCONS) system for the U.S. Army, the company announced in a statement.

The FALCONS program, managed by the Army’s Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors (PEO IEW&S), aims to replace the Long-Range Advanced Scout Surveillance System (LRAS3) with enhanced all-weather target detection and identification capabilities, the statement reads. The system is designed to acquire targets beyond the effective range of enemy weapons.

QinetiQ US will contribute its expertise in systems integration to coordinate with key suppliers and incorporate advanced technologies such as AI-enabled target recognition and multi-spectrum sensing, the company says. The program is intended to improve target detection and reduce soldier workload by integrating sensor data into battlefield networks.