AI-powered uncrewed flight under development by GE Aerospace, Merlin

Dan Taylor

CINCINNATI, Ohio. GE Aerospace and Merlin have launched a joint initiative to develop an “autonomy core,” a platform leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to enable reduced crew, single-pilot, and ultimately uncrewed operations for military and civil aircraft, the companies announced in a statement.

The strategic collaboration aims to integrate Merlin's autonomy software suite and datalink solutions with GE Aerospace's established Flight Management System (FMS) products and its Modular Open Systems Architecture (MOSA) philosophy. The companies are targeting the U.S. Air Force's KC-135 Center Console Refresh (CCR) program as the first integration opportunity, building upon an existing agreement between Merlin and the Air Force Materiel Command to integrate autonomy onto the tanker.

Gary Goz, director of navigation and guidance for GE Aerospace, told Military Embedded Systems that open standards play a big role in facilitating the integration. "As this technology advances rapidly, use of GE’s leading Modular Open Systems Architectures and Open Systems Computing products are a key enabler to best in class solutions being available to the DoD quickly and affordably," he said.

Goz noted that the specific integration path for legacy flight management systems will vary, requiring an examination of each platform's computing resources and operating systems based on the desired level of automation.

For the KC-135, a cornerstone of the air refueling fleet, the autonomy core is designed to address specific operational challenges.

"Reductions to pilot workload and technologies that enable reduced crew operations enable the DoD to utilize this fleet and their pilot community more effectively," Goz explained.

The CCR program itself addresses Diminishing Manufacturing Sources and Material Shortages (DMSMS) issues, with the autonomy core representing a capability upgrade beyond the basic console replacement, the company says.

While the detailed process and timeline for software integration are still being defined, the companies plan to expand beyond the KC-135 effort, seeking to work with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end customers to field the autonomy core on other GE FMS-equipped platforms, including the KC-46, P-8, and C-130J. The initiative aims to create a scalable and certifiable solution for transport, refueling, and civil aviation applications.