DARPA introduces XRQ-73 as new hybrid-electric X-plane

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

DARPA photo

ARLINGTON, Virginia. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) officially designated the hybrid-electric uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) developed under its Series Hybrid Electric Propulsion AiRcraft Demonstration (SHEPARD) program as the XRQ-73, the agency announced in a statement.

The SHEPARD program, an "X-prime" initiative, incorporates series hybrid electric architecture and various technologies from the earlier AFRL/IARPA Great Horned Owl project. This approach is designed to mitigate system-level integration risks and accelerate the maturation of long-endurance aircraft designs suitable for rapid field deployment, the agency says.

The XRQ-73, a Group 3 UAS weighing about 1,250 pounds, is set for its inaugural flight by the end of 2024. The program involves key contributions from multiple defense research and industry partners, including Northrop Grumman Corporation's Aeronautics Systems sector, which serves as the prime contractor, the statement readas.

This designation and the anticipated first flight could be precursors to developing mission-ready, resilient uncrewed systems for the Department of Defense. The collaborative effort spans several organizations including the Air Force Research Laboratory, the Office of Naval Research, and various technology suppliers.