Drones for aerial target practice to be supplied to U.S. Navy by Kratos

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Kratos

SAN DIEGO, California. Kratos won a $57.6 million contract modification for the production of BQM-177A Surface Launched Aerial Targets for the U.S. Navy, the company announced in a statement.

The modification calls for the production and delivery of 70 BQM-177A targets, along with Rocket-Assisted Takeoff attachment kits. These aerial targets are designed to provide realistic threat simulations, aiding the Navy in preparing for various scenarios, the statement reads.

The partnership between Kratos and the Navy's Aerial Targets program office is aimed at ensuring optimal training environments that are both effective and cost-efficient, highlighting a growing need for advanced training solutions in response to the complexities of modern combat scenarios, the statement adds.