Military Embedded Systems

Drones for aerial target practice to be supplied to U.S. Navy by Kratos

News

March 19, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Drones for aerial target practice to be supplied to U.S. Navy by Kratos
Image courtesy Kratos

SAN DIEGO, California. Kratos won a $57.6 million contract modification for the production of BQM-177A Surface Launched Aerial Targets for the U.S. Navy, the company announced in a statement.

The modification calls for the production and delivery of 70 BQM-177A targets, along with Rocket-Assisted Takeoff attachment kits. These aerial targets are designed to provide realistic threat simulations, aiding the Navy in preparing for various scenarios, the statement reads.

The partnership between Kratos and the Navy's Aerial Targets program office is aimed at ensuring optimal training environments that are both effective and cost-efficient, highlighting a growing need for advanced training solutions in response to the complexities of modern combat scenarios, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

10680 Treena Street, 6th Floor
San Diego, CA 92131
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Test
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber