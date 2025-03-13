Military Embedded Systems

Gray Eagle Extended Range drone completes first flights using PLEO satellite network

News

March 13, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via General Atomics

SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) completed its first series of flight tests for the Gray Eagle Extended Range (GE-ER) uncrewed aerial system (UAS) using a Proliferated Low Earth Orbit (PLEO) satellite constellation for communications, the company announced in a statement.

The tests, conducted under contract with the U.S. Army, began in January and marked the first time an Army aircraft was controlled via PLEO satellite service, the statement reads. The Gray Eagle UAS is designed to operate across Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO), Low Earth Orbit (LEO), and PLEO networks to enhance secure, adaptable communication, navigation, and data management capabilities.

Initial testing focused on core flight operations, including aircraft control, sensor functionality, and communications systems, the company says. To date, GA-ASI has conducted two GE-ER test flights along with multiple ground test events, with additional flight evaluations planned across the full flight regime.

The GE-ER is designed with a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), which the company states enables rapid integration of new technologies, including PLEO, without requiring extensive technical modifications. GA-ASI also notes that the forthcoming Gray Eagle 25M (GE 25M) will expand upon this architecture, incorporating government-owned open systems, modular datalinks, and an upgraded propulsion system to enhance adaptability and resilience to electronic threats.

Featured Companies

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

14200 Kirkham Way
Poway, CA 92064
Website
[email protected]
(858) 312-2810
Categories
Unmanned - Test
Avionics - Navigation
Unmanned - Sensors
A.I. - Big Data
Comms - Communications
Comms - Satellites
Topic Tags
Radar/EW
