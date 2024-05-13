MQ-9 battlefield awareness and defense pod to be developed by General Atomics

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via General Atomics

SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) is collaborating with the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to develop an Airborne Battlespace Awareness and Defense (ABAD) pod for the MQ-9A Block 5 Medium-Altitude, Long-Endurance Tactical (MALET) Extended Range Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA), the company announced in a statement.

This new capability aims to boost the survivability of the MQ-9A against both radio frequency (RF) and infrared (IR) threats, increasing the ability of the MQ-9 to function in highly contested environments, the company says.

Initial phases of the contract focused on evaluating RF electronic warfare (EW) and IR countermeasure systems, which led to the selection of a software-defined radio-based EW system from BAE Systems and the AN/AAQ-45 Distributed Aperture Infrared Countermeasure System (DAIRCM) from Leonardo DRS, the statement reads.

General Atomics is currently engaged in efforts to finalize the ABAD pod as a deployable payload on the MQ-9A, with operational readiness targeted for 2025, the statement adds.