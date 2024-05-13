Military Embedded Systems

MQ-9 battlefield awareness and defense pod to be developed by General Atomics

News

May 13, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

MQ-9 battlefield awareness and defense pod to be developed by General Atomics
Image via General Atomics

SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) is collaborating with the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to develop an Airborne Battlespace Awareness and Defense (ABAD) pod for the MQ-9A Block 5 Medium-Altitude, Long-Endurance Tactical (MALET) Extended Range Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA), the company announced in a statement.

This new capability aims to boost the survivability of the MQ-9A against both radio frequency (RF) and infrared (IR) threats, increasing the ability of the MQ-9 to function in highly contested environments, the company says.

Initial phases of the contract focused on evaluating RF electronic warfare (EW) and IR countermeasure systems, which led to the selection of a software-defined radio-based EW system from BAE Systems and the AN/AAQ-45 Distributed Aperture Infrared Countermeasure System (DAIRCM) from Leonardo DRS, the statement reads.

General Atomics is currently engaged in efforts to finalize the ABAD pod as a deployable payload on the MQ-9A, with operational readiness targeted for 2025, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

14200 Kirkham Way
Poway, CA 92064
Website
[email protected]
(858) 312-2810
Categories
Unmanned - Test
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Payloads
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Comms - SDR
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms