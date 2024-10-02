Military Embedded Systems

Solar-power drone completes flight test for U.S. military

October 02, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Skydweller Aero

STENNIS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Mississippi. Skydweller Aero completed an uncrewed autonomous flight test campaign for its Skydweller Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS), the company announced in a statement.

The tests, which took place at Stennis International Airport in Mississippi, included flights lasting up to 22.5 hours and demonstrated the aircraft's potential for extreme endurance missions, the statement reads. The Skydweller UAS is powered by solar energy, enabling zero-emission flights and extended operation times.

The campaign was conducted under a Joint Concept Technology Demonstration with the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research & Engineering, supported by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, the company says. Skydweller aims to develop aircraft capable of multi-day, uncrewed missions using solar power and advanced autonomous systems.

