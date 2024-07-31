Military Embedded Systems

Thales, Garuda to collaborate on secure drone operations in India under MoU

News

July 31, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Thales

NEW DELHI, India. Thales and Garuda Aerospace have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the drone ecosystem in India, the companies announced in a statement.

Thales will provide expertise in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) solutions, UAV detection, and system integration, while Garuda Aerospace will contribute its skills in UAV manufacturing and its knowledge of the Indian market, the statement reads.

"[Garuda Aerospace] focuses on building advanced drone solutions for the armed forces, in collaboration with global giants in the defence and aerospace sectors," the statement reads.

The collaboration aims to foster innovation and develop safe and secure drone operations, supporting the growth of drone-based applications in India, the companies say.

