TRX robotic combat vehicle prototypes delivered to U.S. Army by General Dynamics

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via General Dynamics

STERLING HEIGHTS, Michigan. General Dynamics Land Systems delivered two TRX prototypes to the U.S. Army as part of the ongoing Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) competition, the company announced in a statement.

The TRX, a hybrid-electric tracked robotic vehicle, was designed for high mobility and versatility to meet a wide range of mission needs, the statement reads, adding that it supports platform mobility testing and Soldier touchpoints as part of the RCV program. General Dynamics was one of four companies selected to build prototypes for the competition in 2023.

The TRX platform is equipped to support reconnaissance, fire support, air defense, and electronic warfare missions, with a 1:1 payload-to-chassis ratio and exportable power to support mission command, the company says.