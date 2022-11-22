Military Embedded Systems

Uncrewed systems, digital engineering support for UK's future fighter aircraft to be provided by QinetiQ

November 22, 2022

Uncrewed systems, digital engineering support for UK's future fighter aircraft to be provided by QinetiQ

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom. QinetiQ will provide support for uncrewed systems and digital engineering for the United Kingdom's Future Combat Air System (FCAS) program that will replace Typhon fighter aircraft starting in the mid-2030s, the company announced in a statement.

QinetiQ, along with Aurora Partners Atkins and BMT, won a £31 million ($36.8 million) contract to provide technical support to the FCAS Enterprise and Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) Catalyst delivery team, "which is responsible for delivering the latest combat air capabilities to UK frontline commands," the statement reads.

The support QinetiQ will provide to the program "include engineering support initially focussing on Human Performance, Safety and Systems Engineering disciplines through to August 2025," the statement reads.

QinetiQ executives described the contract as involving "digital engineering methodologies in supporting the next generation of combat air platforms" and "key new combat air capabilities for the UK MOD [Ministry of Defence]."

