Uncrewed systems tested in NATO, EDA maritime exercise

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via EDA

LISBON, Portugal. The European Defence Agency (EDA), NATO, and the Portuguese Navy co-organized the 15th Robotic Experimentation and Prototyping using Maritime Unmanned Systems (REPMUS), which brought together 24 nations to test uncrewed platforms across sea, air, and land domains, the EDA announced in a statement.

The event, held from September 1 to 26 south of Lisbon, included more than 300 unmanned platforms and marked the first integration of NATO’s “Dynamic Messenger” exercise with REPMUS, combining operational training with experimental testing, the statement reads.

Scenarios featured intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance in coastal zones, electronic warfare in GPS-denied environments, amphibious landings with robotic support, and swarm demonstrations by multiple uncrewed aerial vehicles, according to the statement. The event also explored applications of artificial intelligence and robotics in maritime missions, including electronic jamming and mine countermeasures.

EDA also emphasized the need for interoperability, highlighting its Safety and Regulations for European Unmanned Maritime Systems (SARUMS) framework and projects such as the Swarm of Biomimetic Underwater Vehicles for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (SABUVIS), the statement says.