Military Embedded Systems

Uncrewed systems tested in NATO, EDA maritime exercise

News

September 26, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Uncrewed systems tested in NATO, EDA maritime exercise
Image via EDA

LISBON, Portugal. The European Defence Agency (EDA), NATO, and the Portuguese Navy co-organized the 15th Robotic Experimentation and Prototyping using Maritime Unmanned Systems (REPMUS), which brought together 24 nations to test uncrewed platforms across sea, air, and land domains, the EDA announced in a statement.

The event, held from September 1 to 26 south of Lisbon, included more than 300 unmanned platforms and marked the first integration of NATO’s “Dynamic Messenger” exercise with REPMUS, combining operational training with experimental testing, the statement reads.

Scenarios featured intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance in coastal zones, electronic warfare in GPS-denied environments, amphibious landings with robotic support, and swarm demonstrations by multiple uncrewed aerial vehicles, according to the statement. The event also explored applications of artificial intelligence and robotics in maritime missions, including electronic jamming and mine countermeasures.

EDA also emphasized the need for interoperability, highlighting its Safety and Regulations for European Unmanned Maritime Systems (SARUMS) framework and projects such as the Swarm of Biomimetic Underwater Vehicles for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (SABUVIS), the statement says.

Featured Companies

NATO

Categories
Unmanned - Test
Unmanned - ISR
Radar/EW - Sensors
A.I. - Machine Learning
Comms - GPS
Unmanned
Image via Rafael
News
High-power laser defense system delivered to Israeli Defense Forces

December 29, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Mounted APNT image: Collins Aerospace
News
Small-form-factor A-PNT demoed during Army experiment

December 22, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Graphic: CNW Group/PowerBank Corp.
News
AI-enabled solar-power initiative aims to advance orbital cloud computing

December 29, 2025

More A.I.
Comms
Image via Rheinmetall
News
RCH155 wheeled howitzers ordered for German Armed Forces

December 23, 2025

More Comms