AI communications intelligence device unveiled by Babcock at DSEI

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Babcock

LONDON, United Kingdom. Babcock International introduced Nomad -- an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered communications intelligence device designed to provide real-time analysis of voice and text data for military and security operators -- at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) conference in the United Kingdom this week, the company announced in a statement.

Nomad is intended to clean, transcribe, translate, and analyze communications in operational environments where access to external AI services may be limited, the statement reads. According to the company, the system is designed to operate at the tactical edge, offering users intelligence without relying on traditional command-and-control structures.

Babcock states that the device addresses challenges posed by a shortage of linguists and analysts by enabling immediate translation and interpretation in multiple languages. The company adds that Nomad integrates multiple AI technologies and can be customized to meet specific user requirements.