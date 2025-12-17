Military Embedded Systems

Radar, optical sensors for armored vehicles nabs ELTA a series of contracts

December 17, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md. Defense company ELTA North America announced a series of contracts -- worth a total of $32 million -- to co-produce next-generation processors and optical sensors to be used in armored vehicle protection systems. 

As part of the agreements, ELTA North America will produce next-generation central units and Othello optical sensors. 

These components of battle-proven active protection systems (APSs) integrate, say compay officials, radar and optical sensors to detect, assess, and respond to incoming threats in real time as part of enhanced protection for combat vehicles and crews.

 

