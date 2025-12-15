PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Annapolis Micro Systems WILDSTAR 6U OpenVPX switch

Military Embedded Systems

December 15, 2025

This week’s product, the Annapolis Micro Systems WILDSTAR 6U OpenVPX switch (WP6E10), is a rugged 6U board that provides switching between backplane slots of multiple channels of 100 Gb Ethernet. The switch is VITA 65-compliant and aligns with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard.

It also has front panel I/O which can be used to connect the system to external data sources. This high-performance switch can be easily integrated into a vendor-neutral 6U VPX system, or deployed within the Annapolis WILD100 EcoSystem for 6U OpenVPX.

Two Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC Motherboard Controller (XCZU5EG)

The WP6E10 supports encrypted secure communication utilizing two Zynq UltraScale+ processors and via separate Data and Control plane switches and control processors

  • Quad-core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A53 running up to 1.2 GHz
  • Dual-core 32-bit Cortex-R5 real-time processor running up to 533 MHz
  • 16nm FinFET+ programmable logic
  • 4 GB 32-bit DDR4 memory running up to 1200 MHz
  • Multiple levels of hardware and software security

40/100 GB Ethernet Data Plane Switch Features

  • Supports 10/40/100 Gb Ethernet to backplane
  • Supports 10/25/40/50 and 100 Gb Ethernet to optical interfaces
  • Based on Mellanox Spectrum Switch silicon
  • Optimized for Software Defined Networking with support for OpenFlow Switch Specification Version 1.0 to 1.4 and beyond
  • 6.4 Tb/sec switching capacity delivering wire speed performance at all packet sizes and traffic patterns
  • Dynamically shared, flexible packet buffering
  • Overlay and tunneling support including VXLAN, NVGRE, Geneve, and MPLS
  • Data Center Bridging

1/10/25/40/100 GB Ethernet Control Plane Switch Features

  • Supports 1/10/25 Gb Ethernet to backplane
  • Supports 1/10/25/40/100 Gb Ethernet to backplane and optional front panel optical interfaces
  • Based on Marvell Prestera-DX Switch silicon
  • Layer-2 Wire-Speed Switching Engine
  • Virtual Overlay Network supporting NVGRE, VXLAN-GPE, GENEVE, SPB, and 802.1BR port extender
  • Supports Transparent Mode Precision Time Protocol (PTP) per IEEE 1588v2 standard

WILD40/Wild100 EcoSystem for 6U OpenVPX

The WILD40/Wild100 EcoSystem for 6U OpenVPX is an integrated and agile system architecture for high-end data digitization, signal processing, and storage. It is VITA 65 compliant, designed and built in the U.S. and suited for rugged embedded defense and commercial applications. Select products are also aligned with the SOSA Technical Standard. To learn more, click here.

For more information, visit the WP6E10 switch page here, visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

