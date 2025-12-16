Military Embedded Systems

IFF systems from BAE Systems will be used on South Korean fighter jets

News

December 16, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy BAE Systems

GREENLAWN, N.Y. BAE Systems won an $11 million contract with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) to integrate its AN/APX-127(V)1 combined interrogator transponder (CIT) -- an identification friend or foe (IFF) system -- on South Korean KF-21 fighter aircraft.

According to the BAE Systems announcement, the open systems design of the CIT enables users to perform software upgrades as needed, reducing the risk and cost associated with hardware modifications; provides advanced, multifunction capabilities; and supports the most up-to-date cryptographic, antijam, and cybersecurity resilience requirements.

The AN/APX-127(V)1 is a drop-in replacement for the AN/APX-126(V) CIT currently in use on the KF-21. The company notes that the upgraded system carries additional receive channels for passive acquisition of Mode 5 Level 2 and Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Broadcast In to detect and identify friendly aircraft in complex and dynamic environments.

BAE Systems expects the KF-21 CIT units will be delivered to KAI for integration and certification in 2026.

