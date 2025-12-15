SPEXER 2000 radar selected for Rheinmetall air defence systems

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Rheinmetall

ZURICH, Switzerland/TAUFKIRCHEN, Germany. HENSOLDT signed a long-term framework agreement with Rheinmetall Air Defence AG to supply radars from its SPEXER 2000 family for integration into Rheinmetall’s air defence systems, the company announced in a statement.

The agreement, which extends into the 2030s, enables Rheinmetall to procure large quantities of SPEXER 2000 radars for ground-based applications, including drone defence and the Skyranger 30 air defence system, the statement reads. HENSOLDT says the framework provides planning stability, binding purchasing terms, and resilient supply chains for core radar components across Rheinmetall Group companies.

According to HENSOLDT, the SPEXER radar family provides surveillance capabilities for automatic detection and classification of ground, sea, and low-flying air targets. The SPEXER 2000 variant is currently used by the German Armed Forces for field camp protection, drone defence with high-energy lasers, and close- and short-range air defence systems.