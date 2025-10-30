Military Embedded Systems

AI integration to boost X-Bow's solid rocket motor production under Lockheed Martin partnership

News

October 30, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

AI integration to boost X-Bow's solid rocket motor production under Lockheed Martin partnership
Stock image

WASHINGTON, D.C. X-Bow Systems reached an agreement with Lockheed Martin’s Astris AI subsidiary to deploy the Astris AI Factory, a secure artificial intelligence (AI) platform designed to enhance digital manufacturing operations for defense applications, the company announced in a statement.

The implementation will create a defense-grade digital backbone within X-Bow’s production facilities to accelerate the manufacture of solid rocket motors (SRMs) and other propulsion systems, the statement reads. According to the company, the Astris AI Factory enables secure data management and real-time process control through generative AI and machine learning operations (MLOps) tools.

The platform is intended to allow X-Bow to securely analyze proprietary technical data, streamline factory control, and scale up production across missile and hypersonic programs, the company says. It also aims to support faster accreditation for digital manufacturing environments by maintaining data integrity from design through deployment.

X-Bow states that integrating the Astris AI Factory is part of a broader effort to increase throughput and reliability in tactical rocket motor production while maintaining strict cybersecurity and operational security standards.

Featured Companies

X-Bow Systems

Website

Lockheed Martin

6801 Rockledge Drive
Bethesda, MD 20817
Website
Categories
A.I. - Big Data
A.I. - Machine Learning
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Unmanned
Stock image
News
Missile production expansion agreements signed by Raytheon, DoD

February 04, 2026

More Unmanned
A.I.
Image courtesy AIM
News
Artificial intelligence platform provider AIM wins $4.9 million Air Force contract

January 22, 2026

More A.I.
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Spectra
News
Cybersecurity certification level 2 announced by Spectra Defense Technologies

January 20, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Image via BAE Systems
News
Amphibious combat vehicles to be provided to U.S. Marine Corps by BAE Systems

February 04, 2026

More Comms