AI integration to boost X-Bow's solid rocket motor production under Lockheed Martin partnership

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

WASHINGTON, D.C. X-Bow Systems reached an agreement with Lockheed Martin’s Astris AI subsidiary to deploy the Astris AI Factory, a secure artificial intelligence (AI) platform designed to enhance digital manufacturing operations for defense applications, the company announced in a statement.

The implementation will create a defense-grade digital backbone within X-Bow’s production facilities to accelerate the manufacture of solid rocket motors (SRMs) and other propulsion systems, the statement reads. According to the company, the Astris AI Factory enables secure data management and real-time process control through generative AI and machine learning operations (MLOps) tools.

The platform is intended to allow X-Bow to securely analyze proprietary technical data, streamline factory control, and scale up production across missile and hypersonic programs, the company says. It also aims to support faster accreditation for digital manufacturing environments by maintaining data integrity from design through deployment.

X-Bow states that integrating the Astris AI Factory is part of a broader effort to increase throughput and reliability in tactical rocket motor production while maintaining strict cybersecurity and operational security standards.