Military Embedded Systems

AI training models for AFRL garner BlackSky $2 million defense contract

News

March 08, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy BlackSky

SEATTLE. Space-based imagery company BlackSky received a $2 million defense contract to provide data to train artificial intelligence (AI) models; the contract was awarded by engineering/test firm Axient on behalf of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).

Under the terms of the contract, Axient will use BlackSky’s satellite imagery and data-analytics platform to undertake studies and technology demos focused on tracking moving objects from space. In the contract-win announcement, BlackSky officials stated that the studies will “collect and annotate thousands of BlackSky multi-frame burst images to train moving target artificial intelligence models for commercial motion imagery.”

Satellites take what are called multi-frame burst images, which are sequences of consecutive video frames captured by satellites within a seconds-long time frame.

The data AFRL gathers through these experiments will enable it to more accurately identify moving objects from space and recognize patterns of life. 

Featured Companies

BlackSky

Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Website
Categories
A.I. - Big Data
Comms - Test
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms