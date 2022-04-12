Defense data readiness goal of SGS-won AI development contract

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image. AUSTIN, Texas. SparkCognition Government Systems (SGS), company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for defense and national security, announced it has been awarded to the Data Readiness Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID) Program through the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC).

According to the announcement, the DRAID Program is a potential five-year, $241.6 million basic ordering agreement (BOA) focused on enabling the Department of Defense (DoD) to optimize its vast data resources to leverage AI and enhance its mission effectiveness.

Officials claim that the goal of the DRAID program is to ensure DoD AI readiness, with a special focus on preparing data for building AI systems. As an awardee of the DRAID contract, SGS will apply its patented AI, machine learning, and natural language processing technologies to the challenges JAIC will focus on solving.

Through the DRAID vehicle, these challenges include data cleanliness and readiness, and delivering data science techniques that lead to actionable insights. This will ultimately enable the DoD to deploy solutions like SGS' offerings, which are designed to empower mission readiness, enhance decision making, and deliver efficient operations.