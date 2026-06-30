Edge AI platform stages demo for U.S. Air Force

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

SAKURA-II image: EdgeCortix

ARLINGTON, Va and KANAGAWA, Japan. Fabless semiconductor company EdgeCortix announced that it staged a demonstration of its edge artificial intelligence (AI) platform with the U.S. Air Force during an exercise supporting advanced multidomain battlefield connectivity and AI-enabled mission systems. EdgeCortix also noted that it received a Success Memorandum from the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) that recognizes the successful execution and technical validation of all prototype project objectives to date.

According to the EdgeCortix announcement, the demonstration validated the ability of the EdgeCortix SAKURA-II platform to provide high-performance, low-power AI inference capabilities in operatonal domains while supporting both commercial and custom defense AI applications.

As part of the DIU project, EdgeCortix reports that it successfully completed AI benchmarking and performance validation, demonstrated radiation resilience testing of the SAKURA-II AI accelerator platform for orbital and lunar missions, and performed integration and flight testing of the system. The successful flight testing activities further increased the Technology Readiness Level (TRL) of the EdgeCortix platform for airborne deployments.

Moreover, the company says, the DIU Success Memorandum recognizes the validation of commercially developed edge AI technology in operationally relevant defense environments and establishes a foundation for potential future transition, deployment, and follow-on production opportunities supporting next-generation aerospace and defense missions.

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