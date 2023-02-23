Military Embedded Systems

Enabling the Migration to Software-Defined Platforms for Critical Infrastructure

Whitepaper

February 23, 2023

There is a growing need across multiple sectors for devices to be able to support the greater intelligence required to transition from automated to autonomous systems.


Wind RiverThis is driving technical requirements for open standards–based software-defined architectures to enable consolidation of multiple applications, including those at different levels of criticality and using multiple operating systems, onto common computing platforms. Learn how this approach enables application migration, portability, and interoperability, to avoid being locked into proprietary architectures.

