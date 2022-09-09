Missile warning data processing contract from U.S. Space Force won by SciTec

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

BOULDER, Colorado. SciTec has won a $272 million contract for U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command for data processing for the service's missile warning mission, the company announced in a statement.

The contract is for a Mission Data Processing Application Provider (MDPAP) to provide "critical applications" for the Space Force's missile warning mission as part of the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution (FORGE) program, the statement reads.

"The FORGE program supports the continued operations of legacy Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) capabilities while delivering modernized enterprise solutions extensible to the next generation of Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) sensors," adds the statement.

The contract follows a year-long prototype competition among three teams, with the aim of demonstrating modular, scalable, and cyber-resilient applications for FORGE Mission Data Processing (MDP), the statement reads.

Under the contract, "SciTec will further develop, tune, and integrate advanced algorithms, signal processing, graphical user interfaces, and data communications components to deliver operational software baselines for the real-time strategic and theater missile warning missions."